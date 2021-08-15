Washington releases Lamar Miller

Lamar Miller‘s bid for a spot in the Washington backfield has come to an end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Washington Football Team released Miller on Sunday morning. He ran three times for 14 yards in Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and caught three passes for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Miller signed with Washington late last season after appearing in one game for the Bears. That was his first regular season action since tearing his ACL while playing with the Texans in the 2019 preseason. That would have been Miller’s fourth season in Houston and he was coming off a Pro Bowl 2018 season, but the injury stalled what had been a productive run.

Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic, Jaret Patterson, and Jonathan Williams remain on the running back depth chart in Washington.

