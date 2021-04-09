Washington releases five players, including TE Thaddeus Moss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team announced Friday that five players had been released from the squad. DT Caleb Brantley, WR Emanuel Hall, RB Javon Leake, TE Thaddeus Moss and RB Michael Warren will no longer be suiting up for Washington.

We have released the following players:

DT Caleb Brantley

WR Emanuel Hall

RB Javon Leake

TE Thaddeus Moss

RB Michael Warren pic.twitter.com/DrSRVRAL61 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 9, 2021

Moss was a player Washington fans hoped might blossom into a starter after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss chose Washington over New England and Cincinnati, who had both given him offers.

In August of 2020, WFT had waived Moss with an injury designation. While Moss was never truly in contention to take snaps away from the likes of Logan Thomas or other tight ends higher on the depth chart, he was in contention to be on the practice squad.

With Moss gone, the depth chart includes Marcus Baugh and Temarrick Hemingway backing up Logan Thomas at TE—a position which Washington could add depth to during the 2021 NFL Draft and free agency.