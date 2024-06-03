Washington releases embattled former Jacksonville kicker Brandon McManus

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

Washington released embattled former Jacksonville kicker Brandon McManus Sunday night, after he was named a defendant alongside the Jaguars in a sexual assault lawsuit filed in Duval County Circuit Civil Court on May 24.

The Commanders signed McManus to a one-year, $3.6 million contract in March following his one season with the Jaguars in 2023. Jacksonville did not retain him after going 30-of-37 on field goal attempts and 35-of-35 on extra point attempts over 17 games last season.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus,” the Commanders said via release last Monday after the lawsuit surfaced.

“We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

McManus, 32, has been accused of groping two female flight attendants and attempting to kiss one of them during the Jaguars’ Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings charter flight to London on Sept. 28, 2023.

The Jaguars are being sued for gross negligence by the plaintiffs, for “failing to properly hire McManus, train him about inappropriate and sexual contact with flight staff, supervise him on the flight, adopt policies and procedures to protect flight staff from sexual misconduct by its employees, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy regarding inappropriate behavior.”

The women, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in the lawsuit, seek more than $1 million and have demanded a jury trial.

According to Pro Football Talk, the lawsuit’s acknowledgment of alcohol being possessed and consumed on the flight could result in discipline from the NFL.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson called the details of the lawsuit “disappointing” on Tuesday, stating he was unaware of the situation before the initial report broke.

“I saw the article that came out. Obviously, disappointing to hear the news that took place. Other than that, honestly, being that it’s a legal matter at this time I can’t really comment until more information is gathered,” Pederson said.

