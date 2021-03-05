Word last week was that the Washington Football Team would release Alex Smith in the near future and the time has come.

According to multiple reports, Washington has officially released Smith. The move comes after Smith made a remarkable comeback from his 2018 leg injury to start six games during the team’s run to the NFC East title.

Smith didn’t play in the playoff loss to the Buccaneers because of a calf injury to the same leg and he has not formally announced a plan to continue playing in 2021. He did say that he feels he has a lot of growth left on the football field, however.

Where he would get a chance to continue that growth remains to be seen. It’s set to be a busy offseason of movement on the quarterback front and it’s unclear if Smith will have a clear shot at a starting job with another team. If he is open to being a backup, there would likely be a number of teams interested in having a player with his experience in that role.

Washington opens $14.7 million in cap space with the move. They have Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez on the roster at quarterback, so some of that cap room will likely be devoted to adding to their options at the position.

Washington releases Alex Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk