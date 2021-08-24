Washington releases 4 players on Tuesday

Every NFL team must be down to 80 players by 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Washington Football Team got to work early on Tuesday, releasing four players. Washington must still release one more player to get to 80.

Linebacker Justin Phillips, offensive tackle Rick Leonard, cornerback Jordan Brown and defensive lineman Justus Reed were the four players released. None were surprising.

Washington originally signed Phillips and Brown to the practice squad in November. Leonard was signed to the practice squad in December, while the team signed Reed just three days into training camp.

The team released wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. on Monday but also activated offensive tackle David Sharpe off the reserve/COVID-19 list, keeping the roster at 85 players.

After Monday’s practice, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that the team wanted to let Sims look for other opportunities ahead of next week’s final cuts.