Washington releases 2020 fourth-round pick WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

Washington released 2020 fourth-round pick Antonio Gandy-Golden on Saturday.

Announced as a footnote of a flurry of other roster moves, Gandy-Golden was never able to get on the field consistently having played in just 10 games, four of which have come this season. He had one reception for three yards.

Elevated the following players from the

practice squad:

-G Deion Calhoun

-P Ryan Winslow



Released the following player:

January 1, 2022

The former Liberty product had excited fans coming into the 2020 draft after all the athleticism he showed in the Big South, but the 23-year-old wide receiver failed to beat out the likes of Cam Sims and 2021 third-rounder Dyami Brown.

The news comes on the backs of not having appeared in a game since Week 8, a game which marked his fourth straight game without a target and a contest in which Washington lost its fourth straight game to fall to 2-6. Now two months later and ahead of the final two weeks of the season, the Burgundy and Gold's ties with Gandy-Gold have been severed.

Washington also activated seven players from the practice squad before Sunday's rematch with Philadelphia, including defensive end William Bradley-King, linebacker De'Jon Harris, cornerback D.J. Hayden, safety Jeremy Reaves, running back Wendell Smallwood, guard Deion Calhoun, and punter Ryan Winslow.