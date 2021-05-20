Washington has released Morgan Moses, Geron Christian

Washington releases Morgan Moses, Geron Christian originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What was expected to happen has now happened: The Washington Football Team has released longtime tackle Morgan Moses, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Moses, who has started every possible contest since becoming a first-stringer in 2015, was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this week. Clearly, no transaction came to fruition, so he'll hit the free-agent market instead.

By moving on from Moses, Washington will save nearly $8 million against the cap.

Head coach Ron Rivera also opted to release Geron Christian, who was the Burgundy and Gold's starting left tackle for the opening stretch of the 2020 season. An injury cost Christian that job.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the club drafted Sam Cosmi, and then shortly after that, signed Charles Leno Jr. Those two additions made Moses and Christian more expendable in Rivera's eyes.

With Moses no longer on the depth chart, Cosmi and Cornelius Lucas will likely battle to replace him come Week 1. Cosmi was selected 51st overall this past April and lined up on the left side at Texas, but he has experience on the right as well.

Moses joins Ryan Kerrigan as longtime Washington staples who no longer are a part of the organization's plans. With them gone, punter Tress Way becomes the longest-tenured player in Ashburn.