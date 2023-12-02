Washington regains lead after seeing Oregon score 21 straight points

The Pac-12 Championship Game is a rematch of the Oregon-Washington slugfest in the regular season,

Friday’s sequel in Las Vegas is reaching the bar set by round 1.

Washington took a 20-3 lead in the first half only to see the Ducks score the next 21 straight points.

The Huskies were undaunted as they went 75 yards in 10 plays to take the lead with 12:23 left in the fourth quarter.

The go-ahead TD came on a 1-yard run by Dillon Johnson, who was over 100 rushing yards for the game.

The ball was going to be kicked to Oregon with the Ducks trailing, 27-24.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire