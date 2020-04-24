Washington Redskins pass on temptations, select elite prospect Chase Young at No. 2 overall

The Washington Redskins might have been tempted, by a trade offer or the possibility of starting over at quarterback, but it was just too hard to pass on the surest thing in the NFL draft.

With the second pick, the Redskins made the obvious pick. They took Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, giving new coach Ron Rivera a star defender to start his time in Washington.

Young emerged as the best player in the draft through a fantastic season with the Buckeyes. The Cincinnati Bengals took Joe Burrow first overall because quarterback rules all in the NFL, but Washington has to be thrilled with its first pick.

Young had to be happy too. He’s from Maryland, not too far from FexEx Field where the Redskins play. When he was selected, he had a framed picture in front of him. ESPN said it was of Carl H. Robinson, his grandfather who died in 2012 and was an influence on Young’s life.

Washington’s defense could be transformed by the combination of Young and 2019 first-round pick Montez Sweat at the defensive end positions. They are elite pass rushers and can change games. Washington has a long rebuild ahead, but it has a foundation player for it.

Washington met with some of the top quarterbacks in the draft class at the NFL scouting combine. They could have traded the pick and gotten extra selections; it would not have been hard to find a team willing to give up a lot for Young, one of the cleanest prospects in many years.

But Rivera got his man. It’s hard to imagine Washington won’t be very happy with its first selection this year.

Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young was picked by Washington second overall. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

