Washington Redskins NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

The Washington Redskins missed the postseason for the third time in the past four seasons in 2017 after finishing with a 7–9 record.

Now they will put their offense in the hands of veteran Alex Smith, who was acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. Previous starter Kirk Cousins signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

In last year's draft, the Redskins selected Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen in the first round.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Redskins hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 13 (No. 13 overall)

Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Andy Benoit's grade: B-

Was Payne really the player that Washington wanted, or were there resounding groans across the war room when Tampa Bay took Vita Vea just one spot earlier? Here’s an argument for why Washington’s front office will be telling the truth when it says Payne was their top target all along: he can rush the passer. A pass rush is critical when you play as much zone as Washington, and Payne, with his light feet and some oomph in his movement, should help a run D that ranked 29th in yards per attempt last year. Interestingly, Washington drafted an Alabama interior pass rusher in the first round last year: Jonathan Allen.

Scouting Report: His performance in last year’s College Football Playoffs (showing talent on both sides of the ball against Clemson, then dominating against Georgia in the title game) solidified Payne’s spot in Round 1. His brute strength and athleticism will make him a dominant run defender, though he’s still a work-in-progress as a pass rusher.

Round 2, Pick 12 (No. 44 overall)

Round 3, Pick 17 (No. 81 overall)

Round 4, Pick 9 (No. 109 overall)

Round 5, Pick 5 (No. 142 overall)

Round 5, Pick 26 (No. 163 overall)

Round 6, Pick 31 (No. 205 overall)

Round 7, Pick 13 (No. 231 overall)

Round 7, Pick 23 (No. 241 overall)