Washington safety Landon Collins doubles down, calls Giants GM Dave Gettleman a liar

Days after slamming his former general manager, Washington safety Landon Collins doubled down. (AP/Julio Cortez)

Landon Collins isn’t letting his feud with New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman go.

The Washington Redskins safety went after Gettleman again on Thursday, just days after he had criticized his former general manager for letting both him and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. go this offseason.

He took it a step further on Thursday, too, calling Gettleman a liar on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

"Gettleman said things that he wanted to say," Collins said. "He said he wasn't going to trade [Beckham], and he traded him. We was all surprised by that fact because that's one of the best receivers in the game and for him to do that and lie to everybody, it's not a good look for players and for teammates."

"That's one of the best receivers in the game and for [Giants GM Dave Gettleman] to do that and lie to everybody, it wasn't a good look."@Redskins safety @TheHumble_21 on the @obj trade. pic.twitter.com/KUQyt9l4iY — GMFB (@gmfb) May 23, 2019

Gettleman, the three-time Pro Bowler and former second-round pick said, let both he and Beckham go because the team wanted a "culture change" and they were "too vocal."

Gettleman, the three-time Pro Bowler and former second-round pick said, let both he and Beckham go because the team wanted a “culture change” and they were “too vocal.”

Yet according to Collins, Gettleman never even made an effort to get to know two of his best players.

“I wish [Gettleman would] say something. Try to,” Collins said earlier this week. “I mean, he had come around, shake your hand, say, ‘Good job, big fella,’ or something like that. But honestly, talking to him, or saying anything, having a full conversation or anything with him, nothing.

“I mean, he basically ... I don't know him, he don't know me, that's kind of how it just kind of was.”

Collins wanted to finish career in New York

While the 25-year-old only has four seasons in the league under his belt, Collins said he had hoped to finish out his career with the Giants.

"It hit me pretty tough, honestly," Collins said on the NFL Network. "I thought I was always going to be a Giant. I made it known to the media and the fans. I wanted to be a Giant since I was drafted there, wanted to be one of those Michael Strahans, those guys who finished their years out there. Things didn't turn out that way."

Now that he’s in Washington — having signed a six-year deal with the Redskins in March — Collins is looking on the bright side.

And hey, this way he’ll still get to make the trip to New York at least once a season.

"Honestly, it's been a great journey over there,” Collins said on the NFL Network. “Sorry, I'm with the Redskins but hey, y'all still get to see me twice a year. We gonna have fun."

