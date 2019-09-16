Josh Norman slams media over Dak Prescott comments after Cowboys loss: 'Don't try to twist people'

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman isn’t happy about how comments he made about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott were construed earlier this week, and he made sure to let the media know about it on Sunday afternoon.

Norman was asked about Prescott leading up to their Week 2 matchup, and he seemed unmoved after Prescott’s dominant performance in the season opener

“You stand back there in the pocket all day and go through your first, second and third reads and come back to your first one, OK, cool. Anybody can do that,” Norman said on Thursday, via the Associated Press. “At the end of the day, he's been playing well. As you can see, he's evolved. He's growing in the system. He's just taking his keys and picking his targets and throwing the ball on time.”

Some took those comments as a jab directed at Prescott, which Norman insisted after Dallas’ 31-21 victory against Washington in Maryland wasn’t the case.

"That's my brother, that's a kin," Norman said, via the Dallas Morning News. "Like I understand where he's coming from. He's going to get his when his time comes. He's a great quarterback. All these guys that we play are.

“I just wish that media would respect that and understand and don't try to twist people. … It just really sucks when that happens."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs in front of Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

Norman continued, slamming one reporter in particular.

While he acknowledged there are good reporters who he respects, he compared certain media members to “spoiled, rotten apples that come from hell.”

“I really wish that [reporter] would come and have a conversation with me about it, because that’s the whole reason why athletes, entertainers don’t want to [expletive] with you guys,” Norman said, via USA Today. “Just to be 100 with you, it’s no need.

"I understand where he’s coming from. He’s going to get his, when his time comes. He’s a great quarterback. All these guys that we play are. I just wish media would respect that and understand, and don’t try to twist people when [it’s] their best opportunity and chance to get out there."

Regardless, Prescott seemed uninterested in the whole thing.

He went 26 of 30 for 269 yards and threw three touchdowns to lead the Cowboys past Norman and the Redskins, so Norman’s comments — good or bad — clearly didn’t impact him too much.

“Yeah, I heard it, but I am not going to allow him to be a motivation to me,” Prescott said, via Charean Williams. “I have enough things that motivate me and keep me going.”

