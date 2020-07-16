Washington Redskins executives accused of sexual harassment, verbal abuse

A group of 15 female former employees of the NFL’s Washington Redskins accused top team executives of sexual harassment and verbal abuse in a damning report on the team’s internal culture on Thursday.

Washington team employees accused of workplace misconduct include top player personnel executives Richard Mann III and Alex Santos, who were fired earlier this month, and Larry Michael, the team’s longtime radio play-by-play announcer, who announced his retirement on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.

The report surfaced hours after the Washington NFL team retained top attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct an internal review of its operations. Wilkinson said the probe would investigation “allegations of workplace misconduct.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles