Redskins legend Dexter Manley hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

Former Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, two of his children told The Washington Post on Saturday.

Manley, 61, has been in a Washington-area hospital since Friday morning and is receiving oxygen.

Manley’s daughter, Dalis, told The Washington Post that he was feeling “very weak,” worn down and discouraged after dealing with a fever and shortness of breath for about two weeks. He had not been placed on a ventilator as of Saturday afternoon, however.

“He hasn’t gotten worse, but they’re worried about his breathing,” Manley’s son, Dexter Manley II, said, via the Washington Post.

Manley had been wearing a mask regularly and was diligent about washing his hands, but told his daughter he thinks he contracted the virus one day when he stopped at a gas station but didn’t have his mask with him.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

He tested positive on May 2, and has had a consistent temperature between 101 and 104 degrees. A person close to his family told The Washington Post that he is stable, resting comfortably and “is not in imminent danger.”

Manley played for the Redskins from 1981-89, where he won two Super Bowls and is their all-time sacks leader with 91. The former Oklahoma State standout spent one season with both the Phoenix Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he retired after the 1991 season.

Manley underwent more than 10 hours of brain surgery to remove an enlarged colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain in 2006 too, per The Washington Post, but later fully recovered.

There were more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Saturday night, according to The New York Times, and more than 88,500 deaths attributed to it.

Story continues

Dexter Manley of the Washington Redskins celebrates at Super Bowl 22 against the Denver Broncos at Jack Murphy Stadium on January 31, 1988. (Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: