Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys take weak social media jab at the Eagles originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

It's March and the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys are desperate for #content. They're also, apparently, thinking about the Eagles this St. Patrick's Day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Sunday, the Washington Redskins tweeted this head-scratcher of a burn on the Eagles.

Since this is one of the weakest social media burns we've ever seen, Eagles fans, and the team account itself, came to defend their team and make fun of Washington immediately.

Wow this is quite possibly the worst attempt at a burn I've seen in a while — Harrison (@harrygk83) March 17, 2019

Story continues

I've never seen a tweet more worthy of this gif pic.twitter.com/NlwPg9292w — MVPiid (@RJ_083003) March 17, 2019

If it wasn't enough, the Dallas Cowboys thought it was a good idea to join.

May be the only time we see eye to eye, but we agree! #CowboysNation keep wearing your blue & silver! #StPatricksDay https://t.co/DZ6DcDn0cz — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 17, 2019

However, they even tweeted out a green logo earlier today.

It's funny to think about how this even came about. The folks who work in social media for Washington probably had a planning meeting, saw the holiday was coming up and brainstormed ideas. When we think of these types of social burns, they're typically pretty well-vetted to make sure it'll at least be funny and fans will enjoy it. I just don't get this one at all. It's not even remotely funny or interesting.

Even Redskins fans agree.

this is embarrassing — Travis Tuthill (@tuthill_travis) March 17, 2019

Look, it's March 17th, and everyone will be filling out brackets this week and not necessarily thinking about football, which, for a week is just fine. It just proves that we are in a weird cycle of the year where even NFL teams are reaching for relevance.

Let's save the funny internet burns for a little closer to the season and watch some basketball this week. We can go back to obsessing over the NFL before the draft.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles