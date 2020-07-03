Washington Redskins to conduct 'thorough review' of team name

With mounting pressure from sponsors and many in the general public, the Redskins will conduct a "thorough review" of the team name, the organization announced Friday.

On Thursday, FedEx formally requested the Redskins to change the team name and Nike removed all Redskins apparel from their websites. Those are two huge corporate partners for the organization that bring in millions of dollars every season.

In a statement Redskins owner Dan Snyder said, "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field."

New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera also commented via statement: "This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military."

