Redskins RB Chris Thompson extremely emotional discussing Jay Gruden amid job security rumors

Jay Gruden and the Washington Redskins had yet another rough outing on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots 33-7 at FedExField for their fifth straight loss this season.

Naturally, the loss amplifies speculation that Gruden will lose his job in the coming days.

Gruden, who has a 35-49 record in six seasons in Washington, was asked about his status after the loss on Sunday.

Jay Gruden addresses his job security with the Washington #Redskins



"Nobody's told me anything and I don't have a concern."https://t.co/YKQLVlLXRH pic.twitter.com/ETETJGtWT2 — Megan Plain (@MeganPlain) October 6, 2019

“Nobody’s told me anything, and I don’t have a concern,” Gruden said. “I’ll just wait and see if my key works on Monday.”

The loss marks the latest setback for Gruden, following a pair of videos that surfaced on social media Friday that appeared to show him smoking an unidentified substance and sitting on the ground with a young woman. The team declined to comment on the videos, and reports have surfaced claiming that they are more than a year old.

After the latest loss and the release of those videos — and multiple reports that the front office is ready to turn on him, if it hasn’t already — it’s hard to see Gruden anywhere but firmly on the hot seat in Washington.

Chris Thompson breaks into tears

Though he may not be outwardly worried about his job, at least one of his running backs is.

Chris Thompson got emotional when speaking about Gruden in the locker room following the loss. The seventh-year running back — who had 21 yards on four carries Sunday — couldn’t help but shed a few tears when reflecting back on the coach who has been with him throughout nearly his entire NFL career.

Chris Thompson broke into tears when discussing Gruden after the game pic.twitter.com/rlsUNHTl0U — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 6, 2019

“I feel like he was one of the guys that really believed in me, and wanted me to stay here and be with him through his whole legacy here as a coach,” Thompson said. “Just going through that practice squad year was, it was real tough for me. It’s tough man.”

Whether the chatter surrounding Gruden’s job is real, it’s clear that it is taking a toll on his players.

