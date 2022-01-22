All about Washington receiver Terry McLaurin with stats and contract info

All about Washington WR Terry McLaurin: Stats, contract info originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin built off his excellent sophomore season with another solid performance in 2021. McLaurin established himself even further as the Washington Football Team’s number one pass-catcher this past year. Despite the team not reaching the playoffs, it was a successful individual season for 26-year-old who had over 70+ receptions and over 1,000 yards.

Here’s a complete player profile on the Washington receiver.

Terry McLaurin’s bio

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 209 lbs

Birthdate: Sept. 15, 1995

College: Ohio State

NFL experience: 3 years

Jersey Number: 17

Terry McLaurin’s career NFL stats

Through his first three NFL seasons, here are Terry McLaurin’s complete NFL stats to date (Jan. 21, 2022):

46 games, 46 starts

357 targets, 222 receptions, 3090 yards, 16 TDs, 13.9 yards per catch

3 rushes, 42 yards, 0 TDs

Playoffs:

1 game, 1 start

7 targets, 6 receptions, 75 yards, 0 TDs, 12.5 yards per catch

Terry McLaurin’s contract details with Washington

McLaurin will enter the final year of his four-year rookie contract, earning $3.8 million annually, per Spotrac. As a result, the Washington Football Team will need to begin contract extension talks with their number one receiver.

When asked about a contract extension with Washington, head coach Ron Rivera stated that they’re in the middle of evaluating the roster.

“No, what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna evaluate our roster when we’re finished this coming week and talk about all the guys that we have and what our future looks like with all these guys,” Rivera said. “I think out of that meeting; we’ll come to conclusions on a lot of these guys.”

What college did Terry McLaurin attend?

McLaurin spent four years at Ohio State from 2015 to 2018, racking up 75 receptions, 1,251 yards, and 16.7 yards per catch during his collegiate career. The Washington Football Team receiver was a sophomore on the 2016 Ohio State team that reached the College Football Playoff but fell in the semifinals to Clemson.

After his senior season, McLaurin left for the NFL, where Washington selected McLaurin in the third-round 76th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Did Terry McLaurin catch the coronavirus?

McLaurin is one of the few players on the Washington squad that didn’t test positive for coronavirus, per Sharp Football Analysis. However, the Washington receiver did speak with NBC Sports Washington last August about taking the COVID-19 vaccine and respecting his teammate’s decision to either be vaccinated or unvaccinated.

“If you don’t decide to get the vaccine, then you’ve got to make sure you’re doing whatever you can to protect yourself and to protect all of us, because we’re all in this together,” McLaurin said. “This could really affect the season that we have ahead.”