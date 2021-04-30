Washington reaches for Jamin Davis at No. 19

The Washington Football Team made a surprising selection with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Washington’s pick was Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, who wasn’t a first-round pick in most mock drafts.

Davis was only a starter for one year, but he has shown himself to be an impressive athlete, and the kind of player that many observers think is only going to improve with NFL experience.

Washington coach Ron Rivera is clearly among those who think Davis is going to improve, and Rivera thought Davis was worth the 19th overall pick. Even if few others did.

