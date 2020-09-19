Washington RB Antonio Gibson wowed by this new luxury on first NFL road trip

Antonio Gibson wowed by this new luxury on first NFL road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When you're a rookie in the National Football League, some of the newly found luxuries may come as a surprise.

That's exactly what happened to Washington Football Team rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who was pleasantly surprised by the way his team travels to road games.

Got on this plane and felt like.. Like Mike when he found out abt room service 😂😂 — Antonio Gibson 👑💯 (@AntonioGibson14) September 18, 2020

Gibson, a product of East Central Community College (Mississippi) and the University of Memphis, apparently wasn't used to the kind of services the NFL provides on chartered flights.

With the trip lasting around four hours, it's unlikely Gibson would've had time to order as much food as Lil Bow Wow did in the movie, "Like Mike." Not that Gibson wanted to get sick a couple of days before a gameday anyways.

The first-year RB had an impressive showing in his first professional game against Philadelphia in Week 1, averaging four yards a carry for 36 yards on nine carries. If Gibson can keep up that kind of production, or even live up to some of the hype coming out of training camp, then there will surely be plenty more chartered flights to enjoy.