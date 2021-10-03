Washington RB Antonio Gibson reportedly set to play vs. Falcons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Antonio Gibson reportedly set to play vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Washington running back Antonio Gibson is set to play in Washington's Week 4 game against Atlanta, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
WFT RB Antonio Gibson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a shin injury, is expected to play vs. the Falcons barring any pregame setback, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2021
A shin injury led Gibson to miss Thursday's practice and him being placed on the injured list. Gibson got in a limited session in on Friday and appears to avoid missing his first game for Washington since Week 14 against Seattle during his stellar rookie season.
Gibson got off to a great start to the season with a 20-rush, 90-yard performance against the Chargers and followed that up with a 13-rush, 69-yard outing against the Giants in Week 2. Overall, Gibson has produced 190 yards on 45 rushes and 95 yards on six receptions.
But with a bigger deficit against the Bills, Gibson's involvement trailed off as Ron Rivera was forced to go to Taylor Heinicke in the passing game. With a shin injury coming into this one, look for J.D. McKissic to help out a bit more with Gibson's workload.