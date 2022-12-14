Washington rallies to defeat Cal Poly behind Keion Brooks Jr.’s career-high 30 points
Washington men's basketball defeats Cal Poly by a final score of 74-68 on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 8-3 overall on the season.