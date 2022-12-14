Washington rallies to defeat Cal Poly behind Keion Brooks Jr.’s career-high 30 points

TheStreet.com

First is the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, after weeks of speculation that he misused the funds of clients and investors. "Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the [Southern District of New York]," Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the district, said in a statement on Twitter on Dec. 12. "We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."