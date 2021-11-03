Washington is quiet at the NFL trade deadline

It was a quiet NFL trade deadline around the league on Tuesday. There were only minor moves, as Deshaun Watson will remain in Houston until the offseason. The most significant action occurred on Monday when the Los Angeles Rams acquired future Hall-of-Fame pass rusher Von Miller.

As expected, it was a quiet day for the Washington Football Team. While we argued in this space, it would’ve been wise for Washington to shop numerous veterans, including those on expiring contracts, head coach Ron Rivera decided against making a move.

Eh, at 2-6, Washington should have explored the market for some of its roster. Perhaps you only get late-round picks for players like J.D. McKissic, Ricky Seals-Jones and Tim Settle, but that’s how you build draft capital.

For a team that will once again be in the quarterback market in the offseason, you need every pick. In addition, this is where you trust your scouting department to find players like Settle and Cole Holcomb in the late rounds.

It’s understandable Rivera doesn’t want to part with players like defensive tackle Daron Payne. Payne is one player who could’ve brought solid value to Washington.

The good news for Washington fans is there were no wild trades like sending a fourth-round pick to the Packers for Haha Clinton-Dix.