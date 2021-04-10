Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick at the Masters in style

The Masters is arguably the premier golf tournament on the PGA circuit. It is also an event that attracts celebrities from coast to coast.

A pair of high-profile quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes, were spotted in Augusta this week.

While Mahomes may be the top quarterback in the NFL and Lawrence is set to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, it was another quarterback who had everyone talking on Friday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who signed with Washington last month, was spotted at the Masters on Friday, and he had everyone talking on social media.

At the Masters, many who play — or attend, view the event for being as much a fashion show as it is a golf tournament.

Fitzpatrick missed that memo. The veteran quarterback was spotted in casual attire with a Yeti hat and his trademark beard. And he looked like the coolest guy at the event. At this point, we should realize that’s just who Fitzpatrick is.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who went to Harvard, is living his best life at the Masters rn pic.twitter.com/JyL4fMwHe3 — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) April 9, 2021

Never forget.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 400+ yards in BOTH of his first two starts this year. Can he lead Tampa Bay to their first 3-0 start since 2005? We've got +340 odds for Ryan Fitzpatrick to throw for 350+ yards with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win Do you believe in FitzMagic? pic.twitter.com/jyvzgqzPSt — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 24, 2018

Oh, in case you haven’t heard, Fitzpatrick went to Harvard.