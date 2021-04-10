Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick at the Masters in style

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
The Masters is arguably the premier golf tournament on the PGA circuit. It is also an event that attracts celebrities from coast to coast.

A pair of high-profile quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes, were spotted in Augusta this week.

While Mahomes may be the top quarterback in the NFL and Lawrence is set to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, it was another quarterback who had everyone talking on Friday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who signed with Washington last month, was spotted at the Masters on Friday, and he had everyone talking on social media.

At the Masters, many who play — or attend, view the event for being as much a fashion show as it is a golf tournament.

Fitzpatrick missed that memo. The veteran quarterback was spotted in casual attire with a Yeti hat and his trademark beard. And he looked like the coolest guy at the event. At this point, we should realize that’s just who Fitzpatrick is.

Never forget.

Oh, in case you haven’t heard, Fitzpatrick went to Harvard.

