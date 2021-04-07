Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick excited about two offensive weapons

When Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with the Washington Football Team last month, it was clear he was excited to work with wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Not long after Fitzpatrick signed, Washington added another weapon in Curtis Samuel.

However, in a recent interview with the Washington Football Talk podcast, Fitzpatrick spoke of his appreciation for another pair of the team’s offensive weapons.

Tight end Logan Thomas was a record-setting quarterback at Virginia Tech before transitioning into a tight end in the NFL. According to Fitzpatrick, Thomas can still play quarterback.

“I sent some video to Logan Thomas the other day. I saw him throw a dime in one of the games last year. I do remember him at Virginia Tech playing quarterback,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m excited to meet him.”

In the Thanksgiving Day win over Dallas, Thomas completed a pass to McLaurin deep down the field to set up a Washington score.

Logan Thomas 🎯 Terry McLaurin THANKSGIVING TRICKERATION pic.twitter.com/U9SxF8SfUh — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 26, 2020

While Fitzpatrick appreciates Thomas and his arm strength, he is excited to team up with the big tight end who caught a career-high 72 passes in 2020.

Another player Fitzpatrick discussed was second-year running back Antonio Gibson. A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Gibson rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie.

A toe injury likely kept Gibson from rushing over 1,000 yards.

The veteran quarterback was blown away by Gibson as a rookie.

“And then Gibson, he really pops,” Fitzpatrick said. “Just watching football last year as a fan, it was ‘who was this No. 24 dude? Holy smokes.’ Every time he touched the ball, it seemed like he was doing something special with it.”

The addition of Fitzpatrick and Samuel to an offense that includes McLaurin, Thomas, Gibson and J.D. McKissic gives Washington a versatile and exciting group of skill players as it attempts to win the NFC East in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1983-84.