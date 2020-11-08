Washington quarterback Kyle Allen carted off field after gruesome ankle injury

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a brutal leg injury on Sunday and was carted off the field.

The injury came in the first quarter after Giants safety Jabrill Peppers caught him on a blitz.

Allen was replaced by backup quarterback Alex Smith, who is no stranger to the dangers of the position.

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen had to be carted off the field after suffering a gruesome ankle injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Allen had the Washington offense moving in New York territory, when Giants safety Jabrill Peppers caught him in the backfield on a blitz. While Peppers had been half-caught by a block thrown by running back Antonio Gibson, he had enough momentum to dive forward and bring down Allen.

Replays showed that Peppers' leg had whipped into Allen's leg, leaving the Washington quarterback with an awkward fall to the ground.

Allen was carted off the field after receiving some treatment and met with cheers from the limited crowd present at FedExField.

In an odd, possibly cruel twist of fate, Allen was replaced by Washington backup quarterback Alex Smith, who two years ago suffered a gruesome leg injury of his own that left his NFL career in jeopardy.

Smith made his return to the NFL a few weeks ago after a previous Allen injury. With this latest leg injury, it's possible that Smith will see some extended time under center for Washington moving forward this season.

