Washington’s new quarantine QB had an absolutely crazy college career originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team has reportedly signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to its practice squad and will serve as the team's quarantine quarterback.

Heinicke hasn't accomplished much as an NFL quarterback, as he's bounced around multiple teams and has just one career start to his name.

But, take the time to watch a few YouTube clips of what the newest addition to the Burgundy and Gold did during his college career at Old Dominion and there's plenty of proof that Heinicke can throw the football quite well.

A four-year starter for the Monarchs, Heinicke finished his college career with nearly 15,000 passing yards and 132 touchdown passes -- both school records -- and just 39 interceptions. He was also a threat with his legs, too, as he finished his four-year stint at ODU with 22 rushing touchdowns.

By the time he graduated from Old Dominion, Heinicke had almost every school passing record to his name. His 14,959 career passing yards are over 9,000 more than the next highest in school history, while his 132 passing touchdowns are over 80 more than the next closest.

Heinicke finished his collegiate career with seven games of 450 passing yards or more, including a record-setting 730 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 64-61 victory over New Hampshire in 2012.

It makes sense why Washington chose to sign Heinicke, too. The quarterback is familiar with both offensive coordinator Scott Turner and head coach Ron Rivera, having played under him in 2018. Heck, Rivera was the head coach who gave Heinicke his first chance to start a game.

Heinicke hasn't played in the NFL since 2018 and last played professional football as part of the XFL this past spring.

But, if Washington were to experience a situation similar to what Denver had this past weekend -- where COVID-19 protocols forced them to start an undrafted wide receiver at QB -- at least Washington knows they'll have a quarterback waiting who's not afraid to sling the football a little bit.