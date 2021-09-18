Washington QB Taylor Heinicke earns $125k every win he plays 60% of snaps
Heinicke earns this conditional bonus after each Washington win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
When Taylor Heinicke signed his two-year, $4.75 million contract with Washington in February, an extra incentive was added.
Taylor Heinicke can earn up to $1.5 million in bonuses from wins this season in games where he plays at least 60 % of the snaps. It’s $125k per win. Can earn the same next season as well as up to $250k each year in playoff wins.
— John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2021
Now the starter under center after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in Week 1, Heinicke is set to earn up to $1.5 million in bonuses, according to ESPN's John Keim. That includes $125,000 per win in which he plays at least 60% of the snaps.
Kicker Dustin Hopkins made sure that bonus was secured in Thursday's win over the New York Giants.
Heinicke is on one of the most team-friendly contracts around, and now that he's starting and producing on the field, his contract continues to look better by the day.
Postgame celebrations with a certain similarly sounding beverage could call for more bonuses after wins down the line, too -- if Heinicke plays his cards right.
If Taylor Heinicke doesn’t get the Heineken endorsement the world doesn’t make much sense. This is from his IG. pic.twitter.com/sZRIegKV4W
— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 17, 2021