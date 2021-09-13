Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick likely to miss several weeks with hip injury

The Washington Football Team is going to be without quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for several weeks.

In the Football Team’s season-opening 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury. The QB was hit on a pass rush from the Chargers’ Uchenna Nwosu on the play.

A Monday update from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that Fitzpatrick is now likely to miss a few games, at least. If it’s the worst-case scenario, the veteran could miss extensive time.

Here’s RapSheet’s explanation of the injury on Good Morning Football:

From @GMFB: Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation, knocking him out several weeks and likely meaning a stint on IR. He'll have an MRI today to determine how much time he'll miss. pic.twitter.com/z1z9giIg0o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

After leaving the game in the second quarter, Fitzpatrick was replaced by Taylor Heinicke.

Prior to injury, the 38-year-old was 3-for-6 passing for 13 yards. In relief, Heinicke was 11-for-15 for 112 yards with a touchdown.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera will further update Fitzpatrick’s status later on Monday after the referenced MRI by Rapoport.

