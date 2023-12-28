What Washington QB Michael Penix said about Texas’ defensive line

Washington quarterback Michael Penix gave the Texas defense bulletin board material ahead of the College Football Playoff.

Several players and coaches from both teams spoke with the media on Thursday ahead of the Sugar Bowl matchup. Penix caught the attention of many when he seemingly downplayed Texas’ defensive line.

Penix stated Washington would be “good” since it’s not like they’re playing the 49’ers or Eagles’ defensive line in the Sugar Bowl. He then admitted to the Longhorns defensive line being good, but mentioned that they haven’t faced Washington’s offensive line yet.

Texas has excelled when given bulletin board material this season. Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State have witnessed what taking a shot at Texas’ defense amounts to.

T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy will look to continue that trend on Jan. 1.

#Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. on facing #Texas' defensive line anchored by 2023 Outland Trophy winner @TvondreSweat and #Big12 D-Lineman OTY @ByronMurphyII: "They play good ball, but I wouldn't say we're playing the 49ers' D-line or the Eagles' D-line, so we'll be good." — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) December 28, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire