Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. has beaten Michigan more recently than Ohio State

As Penix and Washington to prepare to face the Wolverines in the national championship Monday, the Huskies' senior quarterback will try for his second win against Michigan in his career. His first came 1,153 days ago: leading Indiana to a 38-21 win against Michigan Nov. 7, 2020.

1,153 Days since Michael Penix Jr. has beaten Michigan

1,496 Days since Ohio State has beaten Michigan

h/t @ToddFuhrman — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 4, 2024

Ohio State's most recent win against Michigan came 1,496 days ago: a 56-27 win for the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State did not face Michigan in 2020. From 2021-23, Ohio State has lost three straight to the Wolverines.

How did Michael Penix Jr. do against Michigan?

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is tripped up by Michigan defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (15) as he runs the ball out of the backfield during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 38-21. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

In No. 13 Indiana's 17-point win against No. 23 Michigan in 2020, Penix punished the Wolverines defense.

Penix completed 30 of his 50 pass attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns to Ty Fryfogle, Miles Marshall and Peyton Hendershot.

Penix's 342-yard performance was one of three 300-yard games for the Hoosiers quarterback in 2020, recording 320 yards against Michigan State and 491 yards against Ohio State: adding five touchdowns and an interception.

Washington vs. Michigan spread: Are the Huskies favored?

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) high fives fans as he leaves Autzen Stadium after leading Washington to a 37-34 win over Oregon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

While Penix has had past success against Michigan, he and Washington enter the 2024 CFP National Championship game as underdogs.

Per BetMGM, Washington is a 4.5-point underdog against Michigan with an over/under set at 56.5 points.

Washington has posted a 6-6-1 record against the spread in 2023. The Huskies have covered each of their last two games against Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship and Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

