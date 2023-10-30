Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. re-captures Heisman odds lead, Marvin Harrison Jr. climbs

Odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy have flipped once again with Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. jumping back into the lead.

One week after surging into the driver's seat as the odds-on leader after Week 7, Penix dropped behind Michigan's J.J. McCarthy on the odds leaderboard last week. After an excellent performance against Stanford, the southpaw quarterback has reclaimed his spot atop the Heisman odds list.

Penix's lead is not a big one, and with four weeks remaining in the college football regular season, there are still several contenders that could take home the prestigious trophy.

Here's how the latest Heisman Trophy odds look, as of Monday, Oct. 30, with odds from BetMGM.

Oct 28, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and his teammates celebrate their victory over the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll: Oregon surges in top 10, while Georgia remains No. 1 after Week 9

1. QB Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington (+275)

Last week: 2 (+300)

Just one week after dropping out of the Heisman odds lead, Penix forced his way back atop the rankings with a stellar performance against the Stanford Cardinal on the road. The quarterback was 21-38 as a passer with 369 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Next, the Huskies hit the road once more to take on Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans. After dropping their previous two games, the Trojans narrowly avoided a third straight loss with a 50-49 victory over Cal.

Penix's strong performance was aided, in part, by McCarthy's bye week, allowing him to re-take the lead in Heisman odds after a drop to second place for one week.

2. QB J.J. McCarthy, Jr., Michigan (+300)

Last week: 1 (+200)

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes against the Michigan State Spartans during first-half action at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Michigan's bye week came at a tough time for a red-hot McCarthy and his Heisman Trophy campaign. The Illinois native had just jumped into the odds lead for the trophy after a fantastic Week 8. Thanks to not being able to help his Heisman odds in Week 9, his odds dropped. McCarthy now finds himself in second place once again.

The Wolverines will take on Purdue (2-5) at home in Week 10. The Boilermakers' last win came against the Illinois Fighting Illini in late September. Their last road win was in Week 2 at Virginia Tech.

3. QB Jayden Daniels, Sr., LSU (+450)

Last week: 3 (+375)

No change in position for Daniels after a bye week for the Tigers. However, like McCarthy, the LSU quarterback's odds dipped slightly without an ability to add to his Heisman campaign with a week off. That's even after his most recent impressive performance against Army in Week 8.

LSU will face Alabama in Tuscaloosa for Week 10 in a clash between two top-15 teams. The Crimson Tide haven't lost since Week 2 (to Texas) and are staying home after a 34-20 defeat of Tennessee.

SEC football: Florida landed the first punch but it was No. 1 Georgia that won by knockout

4. QB Bo Nix, Sr., Oregon (+600)

Last week: T-6 (+2000)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball downfield against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Oregon's Week 7 loss to Washington did significant damage to Nix's run for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, but back-to-back great performances against Washington State and Utah have him back in the top 5. In Week 9, the former Auburn transfer completed 24 of 31 pass attempts for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-6 win against Utah.

Nix and the Ducks return home for a matchup against Cal, the team that gave USC an upset scare in Week 9. The Golden Bears' most recent win came against Arizona State in Week 5. Their only road win of the season was a Week 1 victory over North Texas.

5. QB Jordan Travis, Sr., Florida State (+800)

Last week: 4 (+700)

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scrambles for a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Jonathan Huff/CSM (Credit Image: © Jonathan Huff/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Travis and the Seminoles took care of business against Wake Forest in Week 9. Despite an outstanding performance – 22-35 on pass attempts, 359 yards and three touchdowns – the Florida State quarterback's Heisman odds dipped. Travis is now on the edge of the top five in odds despite his excellent year and undefeated record.

Florida State will hit the road to play Pitt in Week 10. The Panthers took a beating at the hands of Notre Dame in Week 9, losing 58-7. Pitt's lone ACC win was a 38-21 victory over Louisville in Week 7.

Marvin Harrison Jr. continues Heisman climb

One week ago, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. sat in a tie for sixth place in Heisman Trophy odds at +2000.

His Week 9 performance was a fourth straight game with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown – 123 yards and two touchdowns, to be precise. The Buckeye standout now stands alone in sixth at +1200 odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Harrison is expected to be one of the top players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but as a non-quarterback, he faces an uphill battle to winning college football's most prestigious trophy. Still, the Ohio State wideout has done plenty to help his case with stellar performances, and he continues his climb up odds boards every week.

CFB Week 9 winners and losers: Kansas rises up to knock down Oklahoma

