Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. shares advice for Alabama football quarterbacks

No one understands how Alabama football quarterbacks Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack will be coached this season better than Michael Penix Jr.

The former Washington quarterback spent the past two seasons working with Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb, the new head coach and offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide, respectively. The trio experienced plenty of success together, too, putting together one of the nation's best offenses and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff championship game in 2023.

Penix wound up a Heisman Trophy runner up this past season as a result. So what advice would he offer to Alabama's quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 season?

"Just buy in and lock into the details and just trust them," Penix told The Tuscaloosa News. "They’re going to put you in situations to be successful, but you’ve just got to trust them. That’s the biggest thing."

DeBoer and Grubb have an offensive track record worth trusting. In 2022, Grubb's offense finished No. 7 in the country in scoring, averaging 39.7 points per game. The Washington offense was No. 1 in the country in yards per game (396.8). Then, it finished No. 2 this past season, averaging 343.7 yards per game, second to Oregon. The total offense was ranked No. 13 in scoring for the Huskies, averaging 36 points per game.

Penix finished No. 1 in passing yards this past season and second in 2022.

"It’s just fun," Penix said of playing under DeBoer/Grubb. "It’s explosive. You’re going to be able to push the ball down the field, and you’re going to see a lot of explosive plays all across the field, especially with them calling it, they always put you in the right position to make a great play. It made my job very easy."

