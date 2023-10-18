Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. building big lead in Week 8 Heisman Trophy odds

The Heisman Trophy is college football's most prestigious individual award and one of the biggest awards in sports. Since 1935, the award's been given to the best player in the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The 2023 college football season is halfway finished. For the first time, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the defending Heisman Trophy winner, is no longer in the top five of the odds. And for the first time in 2023, he's losing traction to become the first repeat winner in nearly 50 years, when Ohio State running back Archie Griffin captured two straight Heisman Trophies in 1974 and 1975.

Here's how the latest Heisman Trophy odds look, as of Tuesday, Oct. 17, with odds from BetMGM. Interested in future bets? You can find the most popular ones in 2023.

College football bowl projections: What Washington's win means as season hits halfway mark

1. QB Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington (-145)

Last week: 1 (+200)

What a difference a week makes. No. 5 Washington's biggest test of the season proved pivotal to Penix Jr.'s Heisman campaign.

The senior quarterback completed 22 of 37 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns. The last of those four scores put the Huskies up 36-33 on Oregon and they ultimately won the game.

His big-time performance in the biggest game of the season gives Penix Jr. a big lead in the Heisman odds this week. He's now in the driver's seat heading into the second half of the season.

The Huskies (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) host Arizona State (1-5, 0-3) this weekend in Seattle. The Sun Devils have lost their last five games and will likely offer Penix Jr. and company another day to shine.

Heisman leader: What did Michael Penix Jr. do when Washington was down vs. Oregon? Rapped about a comeback

T-2. QB J.J. McCarthy, Jr., Michigan (+1000)

Last week: NR (+2000)

McCarthy's odds saw a big jump this week thanks to a prolific day Saturday against Indiana. He completed just 14 passes but it was enough for 222 yards and three touchdowns in the 52-7 win. His 250.3 rating from the game is his best in a conference game.

This week, the No. 2 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) head to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3) have dropped four in a row, including a 27-24 loss to Rutgers last weekend.

T-2. QB Daniel Gabriel, Sr., Oklahoma (+1000)

Last week: 4 (+1200)

Thanks to how the Pac-12 games shaped up last weekend, Gabriel sees a jump up from fourth last week. The No. 7 Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) had a bye after their win over No. 8 Texas (5-1, 2-1) and it helped Gabriel's standing.

This week the Sooners take on Big 12 newcomer UCF (3-3, 0-3) after the Knights dropped high-scoring losses to Kansas, Baylor, and Kansas State. Oklahoma should keep rolling and keep Gabriel high in the odds.

Adding injury to insult: South Carolina coach Shane Beamer breaks foot kicking 'something I shouldn't have' after loss

T-4. QB Jordan Travis, Sr., Florida State (+1300)

Last week: T-5 (+1600)

The No. 4 Seminoles stayed perfect in ACC play with a 41-3 rout of visiting Syracuse last Saturday. Travis threw for 284 yards and had three total touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) to lead a dominant showing at home.

Florida State continues to shine offensively after close wins over Clemson and Boston College. Florida State (6-0, 4-0 ACC) stays home this week for likely their toughest ACC foe the rest of the season in No. 17 Duke (5-1, 2-0). With Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard likely out, Travis can use the game to rise up the odds once again.

T-4. QB Jayden Daniels, Sr., LSU (+1300)

Last week: NR (+3000)

Daniels had one of his best games of the season in the Tigers' 48-18 win over Auburn. The senior went 20 of 27 for 325 yards and three touchdowns along with 93 yards on the ground. It marked his fourth consecutive game with at least three touchdown passes.

The No. 19 Tigers (5-2, 4-1) host Army (2-4) this week. It'll be a good tune up game for LSU ahead of the road showdown against No. 9 Alabama (6-1, 4-0).

5. QB Drake Maye, So., North Carolina (+1400)

Last week: T-5 (+1600)

No. 12 North Carolina used a fantastic third quarter to push past visiting Miami 41-31. Maye threw three of his four touchdown passes in that quarter alone to power the Tar Heels' offense. He completed just 51.5% of his passes, the worst number of the season for the sophomore, and took five sacks in the win.

The Tar Heels look to continue their perfect season at home versus Virginia (1-5, 0-2) on Saturday. The Cavaliers had the week off to prepare and could provide a good test for Maye and North Carolina.

Tez Walker debut: WR scores three touchdowns in North Carolina after NCAA granted eligibility

On the bubble: QB Caleb Williams, Jr., USC, QB Bo Nix, Sr., Oregon, QB Carson Beck, Jr., Georgia (+3000); QB Quinn Ewers, So., Texas, QB Kyle McCord, Jr., Ohio State, RB Blake Corum, Sr., Michigan, QB Jalen Milroe, So., Alabama (+5000)

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. builds huge Heisman odds lead