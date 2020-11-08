Washington QB Kyle Allen suffers gruesome leg injury, replaced by Alex Smith

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a gruesome leg injury against the New York Giants on Sunday and had to leave the game.

He was replaced by Alex Smith.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter on an Allen dropback on first-and-10 from the Giants 31. Allen scrambled to evade pressure from Giants safety Jabril Peppers. Peppers fell to the ground as he pursued Allen and hooked his left leg around Allen’s left calf.

Allens’ left foot was planted, and he suffered what looked like a significant lower leg injury on the play. An immediate diagnosis wasn’t available.

(Warning: The injury video below is graphic)

Hard to watch. 🙏 out to Kyle Allen! pic.twitter.com/dzJYI6ZutH — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) November 8, 2020

Allen carted off, Peppers flagged

Trainers immediately tended to Allen, who was eventually taken off the field on a cart with his leg in a medical boot. Officials flagged Peppers for unnecessary roughness.

Smith entered the game for just his second stint of action since returning earlier this season from his own devastating leg injury that forced him to miss the entire 2019 season. The compound leg fracture he suffered in Week 10 in 2018 became infected, threatening his career, his ability to walk and his life.

But after an arduous recovery, Smith returned to the team this season as a backup to to early-season starter Dwayne Haskins and Allen. Now he’s taken the place of a quarterback who suffered his own significant leg injury.

