Washington QB Kyle Allen posts update following successful ankle surgery

QB Kyle Allen posts update following successful ankle surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kyle Allen underwent successful surgery on his dislocated ankle Friday, the Washington quarterback announced on Instagram. Though he remains out for the year due to the initially gruesome-looking injury, Allen expressed optimism in his post and thanked those who had sent him well wishes.

The 24-year-old hurt his ankle in Week 9 against the New York Giants. Safety Jabrill Peppers attempted to shed a block and bring Allen down by his feet, but the quarterback spun awkwardly and landed on his left leg the wrong way. He was diagnosed with a dislocated ankle, which offered a brighter long-term outlook than the news Dak Prescott received after a scary injury of his own earlier this season.

Allen is expected to be back for the start of next season. When he does, Washington will have to sort out its quarterback room with Dwayne Haskins going on Year 3 and Alex Smith signed through 2022. The team could also bring in a fresh face to compete with Allen if Haskins is traded or Smith decides to hang up the cleats.

Washington is set to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 10 with Smith starting under center.