Washington QB Carson Wentz understands why Commanders are staying with Taylor Heinicke: 'I get it'

Carson Wentz isn’t happy about it, but he understands why the Washington Commanders won’t be bringing him back as a starter after his finger injury.

The Commanders officially opted to stick with backup Taylor Heinicke moving forward. Wentz returned to practice Wednesday, which marked his first action since he fractured a finger on his right hand on Oct. 13, though he will be Heinicke’s backup when he is officially active again.

Wentz will still be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I get it," Wentz said Wednesday, via ESPN . "It's part of the business. I understand where we are as a team. Obviously as a competitor you want to be out there; I'd be lying to you. You come to work, you want to play, it's what you sign up for.

"At the same time I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I've been happy to see him succeed and what he's been able to do. I'll do what I can to help and support him and be part of this and stay ready because this league is crazy and things happen."

Heinicke has looked solid since he took over in Washington.

He’s won four of their last five games, and led the Commanders to a dominant 23-10 win over the Houston Texans last week. He went 15-of-27 for 191 yards in that win for Washington, which has now won five of its last six games.

"It means a lot. I've worked so hard for this opportunity," Heinicke said after their win against the Texans . "It's a dream come true. Every week I just approach it like it's my last week playing, and just try to have fun with it ... I've been dreaming of this my whole life, so to kind of see it come full circle with the last two or three years with what I've been through, it's a blessing. I just want to keep working hard and keep this thing rolling."

While it’s clear that keeping Heinicke in is a good move for the Commanders, considering they’re winning, the decision brings Wentz’s future into question. The Commanders traded for Wentz this past offseason with the full intention of him being their starting quarterback.

Yet stressing about what comes next in his playing career, Wentz said, is a waste of his time.

"I try not to play all those games in my head because you can drive yourself mad," he said, via ESPN . "You start to think big picture — what's next yearn, you think of careers, you think of all these things. I try to hone it back in and say just be present, be positive. Next week will take care of itself. I try not to play all those things in my head, just be ready for what comes."