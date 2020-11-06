Washington QB Alex Smith waiting until offseason to ponder NFL future

QB Alex Smith waiting until offseason to decide NFL future originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Alex Smith is giving no hints about his future in the NFL.

Washington’s 36-year-old quarterback made his 693-day comeback in Week 5, when he appeared in a game for the first time since suffering multiple fractures in his leg on a sack in 2018. Smith, who underwent 17 surgeries and nearly lost his life because of an infection, spoke with NBC Sports Washington’s J.P. Finlay ahead of the team’s game against the New York Giants this weekend.

“Those are conversations for an offseason,” Smith said. “For me, I love lacing up my cleats every single day. I love throwing the helmet on every single day. I’m having an amazing time. There’s a long time I didn’t think this was ever going to be remotely possible. I love going out there and competing and so for me [it’s] about moving forward and getting better and getting ready to beat the Giants.

“I know you don’t want to hear that but certainly, there’s so much time in the offseason to obviously reflect and make those kinds of decisions and you leave that for that kind of time.”

Smith is signed through 2022 with $40 million left owed to him over the next two seasons. He’ll enter Sunday’s game as the No. 2 quarterback in Washington behind starter Kyle Allen, who replaced 2019 No. 15 overall pick Dwayne Haskins after the Ohio State product was benched four weeks into the year.

Washington is in the thick of the NFC East race despite getting off to a 2-5 start to the season. Coming off a bye week, the team sits in second place in the division behind only the Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1). Smith would be Washington’s next man up should Allen suffer an injury like he did in Week 5. The last time Smith was a starter in D.C., he led his team to a 6-3 start before going down with the broken leg.