Washington puts Steven Sims on injured reserve, signs Joshua Garnett

The Washington Football Team announced a few roster moves on Friday morning.

Wide receiver Steven Sims has been placed on injured reserve. Guard Joshua Garnett has been signed off the practice squad to take his place on the active roster and kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik has been signed to the practice squad.

Sims missed Week Four with a toe injury and he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He had six catches for 103 yards in the first three weeks of the season and also returned three kickoffs for 42 yards.

Garnett was a 2016 first-round pick by the 49ers and he signed with Washington in August. He’s been up from the practice squad for the last two games and has played one offensive snap.

