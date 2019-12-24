Washington puts Quinton Dunbar, Danny Johnson on IR

Washington’s been out of the playoff race for some time, but their Week 17 game has postseason implications because Dallas will get into the postseason with a win and an Eagles loss.

The Cowboys won’t have to deal with cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Danny Johnson in that contest. Washington placed both of those players on injured reserve Tuesday.

Dunbar had 37 tackles and four interceptions in 11 starts this season, but has missed time lately because of a hamstring injury. This was his fifth season with the team and he’s set for free agency after the 2020 season.

Johnson started the last two games and made 25 tackles. He also played 14 games for Washington last season.

Washington added two cornerbacks to take their place on the roster. Breon Borders was added off the Jaguars practice squad and Dee Delaney was signed as a free agent.