Washington puts Landon Collins on IR

Safety Landon Collins confirmed that his season was over on Tuesday and the Washington Football Team moved him off the active roster later in the day.

Washington announced that Collins has been placed on injured reserve. Collins will have surgery on his Achilles on Monday after tearing it in last Sunday’s win over Dallas.

“It’s always tough when you lose a good football player,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said, via the team. “He’s a tough guy that was voted a team captain by his peers. Obviously, any time that happens, it’s something you have to work to overcome. We’re just going to ask him to heal up and stay positive. We’re going to carry on. We’re going to continue on and expect to play well.”

Rookie Kamren Curl took over at safety after Collins’ injury.

The Football Team signed safety Jeremy Reaves off the practice squad to fill the open roster spot. He had 15 tackles in 11 games with the team over the last two seasons.

