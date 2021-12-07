Washington puts Khaleke Hudson on IR, signs Milo Eifler off Dolphins practice squad

The Washington Football Team announced a couple of roster moves involving linebackers on Tuesday.

Khaleke Hudson has been placed on the injured reserve list. Hudson made his first start of the season against the Raiders on Sunday, but left early after injuring his ankle.

Hudson was a fifth-round pick last season and played in every game as a core special teamer. He’s filled the same role in nine appearances this season and has been credited with nine tackles and a quarterback hit.

Washington filled Hudson’s roster spot by signing linebacker Milo Eifler off of Miami’s practice squad. Eifler was undrafted out of Illinois this year.

