Washington puts Casey Toohill on COVID-19 reserve list
The Washington Football Team is running short on defensive ends for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.
The team announced that Casey Toohill has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday morning. That move comes a day after James Smith-Williams was placed on the same list and a couple of days after Montez Sweat went on the list.
Chase Young is on injured reserve, so Washington is now dipping into its third-string options on the edges of the defensive line. Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi, and Will Bradley-King are the other players at the position on the 53-man roster.
Toohill started the last three weeks and he’s played in every game this season. He has 15 tackles, six quarterback hits, and a sack.
Washington puts Casey Toohill on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk