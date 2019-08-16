Washington to put London Fletcher, Chris Samuels in Ring of Fame

At a time when Washington can’t figure out how to properly handle tackle Trent Williams, the team has announced that two of its former players will enter the franchise’s Ring of Fame.

Linebacker London Fletcher and tackle Chris Samuel will join the franchise’s immortals, at a date to be determined.

“London Fletcher and Chris Samuels are two of the greatest Redskins during my tenure as owner of this franchise,” owner Daniel Snyder said in a release. “Their consistent level of play, leadership in the locker room and dedication to excellence during their time as Redskins were everything you could ask for from a player. I am honored to make two tremendous additions to our storied Ring of Fame.”

Fletcher spent only seven of his 16 NFL seasons with Washington. But that was enough to get him in. He started 112 games with Washington, making 956 tackles, forcing 10 fumbles, intercepting 12 passes, and sacking the quarterback 11.5 times. He made it to the Pro Bowl four times during his tenure in D.C.

“It is a tremendous honor to be going into the Ring of Fame,” Fletcher said. “It is something that I don’t take for granted. I grew up watching a lot of the old Redskins players whether it was Darrell Green, John Riggins, and some of the old guys that wore the Burgundy and Gold, so for me to be joining them in the Ring of Fame is something, man. I’m humbled by it and I’m still smiling from ear to ear about getting that call and knowing that I’ll be going into the Ring of Fame.”

Samuels, the third overall pick in the 2000 draft, spent his entire 10-year career in Washington. He started 141 regular-season games and three playoff games at left tackle. He earned six Pro Bowl berths.

“When Mr. Snyder called me and told me that I was getting inducted into the Ring of Fame, I was excited because there were so many great Redskins before me – guys like Darrell Green, John Riggins and all of those guys,” Samuels said. “Just to be among those guys right now and in that position is just truly great. It is an honor and a blessing. I love the Redskins organization and the fans and it is just a great deal for me to be inducted.”

The Ring of Fame currently has 49 members; Fletcher and Samuels will push the number to 51. The most recent addition came in 2016, when former G.M. Bobby Beathard received the honor.