Washington punter Tress Way named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Tress Way named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington punter Tress Way's outstanding effort this past week against Cincinnati was noticed around the league and earned him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

In the Burgundy and Gold's victory over the Bengals, Way punted five times. The 2019 Pro Bowler averaged 50.4 yards per punt with a 46.6-yard net average. Three of his punts were downed inside the 20, with Cincinnati starting no further than their own 10-yard line each time.

Way's Week 11 honor marked the first time he's won the award this season, but it's also the third consecutive year he's been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week at least once.

Washington has not had an All-Pro player since 1996, when ironically a punter, Matt Turk, was named to the squad. Way has a solid chance to end that drought this season.