Washington promotes DB Cole Luke from practice squad; signed to 2-year deal

The Washington Football Team is making a roster move to start the weekend, promoting DB COle Luke from the practice squad and signing him to a two-year deal.

Luke spent two years with the Carolina Panthers after signing with the Ron Rivera-coached team in 2017 after going undrafted out of Notre Dame. In Carolina, Luke played in 8 games in 2019 where he amassed just three total tackles.

Luke is listed as a DB, but he primarily plays at the cornerback position. With the injuries that Washington has had at safety, losing Landon Collins for the season and now Deshazor Everett for an unknown amount of time with a high ankle sprain, it will be interesting to see how Washington deploys Luke and where he will fit in the secondary.