Washington Post survey: Patriots have NFL's easiest schedule

A rematch of the AFC Championship Game, another trip to Pittsburgh against the perennial AFC-contending Steelers, matchups against playoffs teams such as the Vikings, Texans and Chiefs...

That's part of the easiest schedule in the NFL, according to a Washington Post survey, and it belongs to the New England Patriots.

The Post's Neil Greenberg, whose formula had the Pats with the easiest schedule a year ago, too, writes that he uses "a blend of Super Bowl LIII future odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook coupled with the over/under win totals set by online sportsbook 5Dimes."

MORE PATRIOTS - A whole lotta primetime for Pats: Breaking down the 2018 schedule

That method has New England opponents expected to win an average of 7.5 games with two, the Steelers and Packers, estimated to win 10 or more.

As usual, it's the AFC East that brings the Pats' strength of schedule down. The Bills, Dolphins and Jets aren't expected to win more than seven games, according to the Post survey, and none of them have even a one percent chance to win the Super Bowl.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE