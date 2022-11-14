What are Washington’s playoff chances after Sunday’s Week 10 games?

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is almost in the books. The Washington Commanders travel to Philadelphia for Monday Night Football against the unbeaten Eagles.

This is a bigger game for the Commanders than for the Eagles. Philadelphia is locked in for the playoffs and, at this point, is on its way to securing home-field advantage throughout.

For Washington, a loss to the Eagles would drop the Commanders to 4-6 on the season. While that would mean a second consecutive loss, it wouldn’t wholly end Washington’s playoff chances. The Commanders would be in a four-way tie in the No. 8 spot in the NFC, along with Green Bay, Atlanta, and Arizona. Remember, there are now seven playoff teams, and the 49ers currently hold the No. 7 with a 5-4 record.

Washington has a win over Green Bay and plays Atlanta in two weeks. The Commanders play the 49ers in San Francisco next month. If Washington can pull off the upset, it would only be a half-game behind the 49ers for the No. 7 spot.

After Sunday’s games, ESPN broke down all 32 teams into playoff-picture tiers. There were seven tiers, with Washington being the top team in tier six: “Yes, I’m telling you, there’s a chance.”

FPI chances to make the playoffs: 10.9% The Commanders are fortunate to even have a shot given their quarterback play. Taylor Heinicke (43.0 QBR) has outplayed Carson Wentz (33 QBR) this season, but neither has been great. The defense is solid, however. The Commanders would need a slew of lucky wins to have a shot at the playoffs, and I’d be stunned if they are there in the end. — Walder X factor moving forward: Run game. Washington’s defense has played well lately, as a top-10 unit in multiple categories. But the Commanders need more production from running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. to help out Heinicke if Washington hopes to make a wild-card push. Washington’s 4.1 yards per rush is 27th in the NFL. — John Keim

Story continues

Washington has winnable games remaining on its schedule. With the Texans, Falcons and Giants twice in the next four with a bye week between the two games against New York, there is an opportunity for the Commanders to get back into the mix.

But for the Commanders to actually make it, they need more from the offense, precisely the quarterback position, whether it is Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire