Washington player tests positive for COVID-19; did not travel to Detroit

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Washington Football Team is going into intensive protocols after a player on the team texted positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The player who was a confirmed positive for the virus did not travel with the team to Detroit for their game against the Lions this weekend, but it is assumed that he likely had some contact with players and staff over the past week. Going forward, we will wait to hear more about who the player is, and which people he was in close contact with, which could lead to more players being placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

This is the first positive COVID-19 test result for Washington since the season began, and they were just one of four total teams who had yet to have a positive case thus far.

