Washington places rookie Darrick Forrest on IR, re-signs veteran linebacker

One day after the Washington Football Team finalized their 53-man roster, rookie safety Darrick Forrest was placed on injured reserve.

Washington re-signed veteran linebacker David Mayo to take Forrest’s spot on the active roster. Mayo was released on Tuesday.

Forrest injured his hamstring in Washington’s Week 2 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Forrest will be eligible to come off the injured reserve list for Washington’s Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayo, 28, originally signed with Washington in March. He played for current Washington head coach Ron Rivera during his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants.

There were plenty of questions about Washington only choosing to keep four linebackers on the original 53-man roster. In a press conference after the team announced its roster, Rivera said that the “team wasn’t through with that position.”

We have made the following roster moves:

—Placed S Darrick Forrest on the Reserve/Injured List.

—Signed LB David Mayo. pic.twitter.com/yMQvVQnHDB — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 1, 2021

Perhaps placing Forrest on the original roster and releasing Mayo was the plan all along, so Washington didn’t expose Forrest to waivers.

Anyhow, Washington now has five linebackers and four safeties on the roster. Washington will likely continue to evaluate any available linebackers who could help the team in 2021.